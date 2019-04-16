The annual Coachella Festival is one of the greatest live music events of the year, and The Source was on grounds for Weekend 1 to take in all that three days of rap, rock, R&B and everything in between had to offer. While performances are always the highlight of the occasion, nothing compares to the fashion that you’ll spot while jumping from stage to stage.



Jay-Z, Hard Knock Life Tour (1999)

Spotted: De La Soul set, Heineken House





Since Coachella does festival style like no other, we had to test the Hip-Hop knowledge on the scene to see who was properly representing for the culture. Rap tees seemed like the best area to focus on, and we definitely peeped some good ones — vintage De La Soul for the ’80s heads, Hard Knock Life Tour-era Jay-Z for ’90s kids and the absolute standout of them all that mixed early 2000s rap with the infamous Fyre Fest of today — sorry, Ja Rule! — as worn by the brilliant and clearly hilarious Questlove of The Roots. Check for that one specifically above, but the rest that we spotted all weekend long are pretty fresh as well.

Keep scrolling for a style-driven trek through Weekend 1 of Coachella 2019, and see if you can name the era, album or even the year of each rap T-shirt we came across:

De La Soul, ‘3 Feet High and Rising’ (1989)

Spotted: De La Soul set, Heineken House

Snoop Dogg by Topman

Spotted: The Roots set, Heineken House

Lauryn Hill, ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ (1998)

Spotted: Republic Records offsite party, Zenyara

Drake, Assassination Vacation Tour (2019)

Spotted: YG set, Sahara stage

Childish Gambino, exclusive Coachella 2019 merch (2019)

Spotted: YG set, Sahara stage

Tupac x VLONE (2017)

Spotted: YG set, Sahara stage

Death Row Records (1991)

Spotted: YG set, Sahara stage

Kanye West, ‘Yeezus’ Tour (2013)

Spotted: Coachella Ferris Wheel

Travis Scott, ‘ASTROWORLD: Wish You Were Here’ Tour (2018)

Spotted: Lil Pump / Gucci Gang set, Sahara stage

YG, “4Hunnid Pro League” Bowling Shirt by Zumies

Spotted: Gucci Mane & Quavo / Gucci Gang set, Sahara stage

Travis Scott, ‘ASTROWORLD: Wish You Were Here’ Tour (2019)

Spotted: Gucci Mane / Gucci Gang set, Sahara stage

Kanye West, ‘College Dropout’ (2004)

Spotted: Idris Elba DJ set, Yuma tent

Mac Miller, R.I.P. (2018)

Spotted: H.E.R. set, Outdoor Theatre

Snoop Dogg by Urban Outfitters (2016)

Spotted: En route to Kaytranada, Mojave stage

Kanye West, Saint Pablo Tour (2016)

Spotted: H.E.R. set, Outdoor Theatre

Nipsey Hussle, R.I.P. (2019)

Spotted: Ariana Grande set, Coachella Stage



Images: Keenan Higgins / The Source