Game of Thrones came roaring back to HBO this past Sunday and the start of the last season produced an astronomical figure of 17.4 million viewers.

HBO revealed the success of the opening episode in a statement that revealed the first of the six concluding episodes had a massive turn out. The 17.4 million is comprised of those who watched in the premiering timeslot, in addition to that who watched on the streaming services HBOGO and HBO NOW.

“Yesterday accounts for largest night of streaming activity ever for HBO,” the statement detailed.

The success and drawing power of Game of Thrones also assisted other shows on the network, such as Barry, which drew 2.2 million viewers, four times the number of the previous week.

Game of Thrones has five more weeks in its run and is projected to elevate in viewership as the weeks past.

