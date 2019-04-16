The online war between Kodak Black and T.I. continues.

The Pompano Beach rapper released a whole diss track aimed at the Hustle Gang head honcho, titled “Expeditiously.” Throughout the song, he responds to the veteran rapper and drags his wife Tiny in the mix.

Last week, Tip called out Black for his controversial comments about Lauren London less than a week since she lost her lover, Nipsey Hussle. However, the Project Baby claims he never knew the slain rapper, and insists that he meant no disrespect.

“How you tell me what came out my mouth, you don’t even know Nipsey/Tiny that b***h ugly as hell, I don’t even want Piggy,” he spits. “I can’t beat you niggas at talkin’ give me a long sentence/You know I keep the pole and I ain’t no hoe, I know some Rollin 60s/And I’m thuggin’ all on my lonely, but I keep some Zoes with me.”

Elsewhere in the song, Black also responded to The Game who also clapped back at the Dying to Live rapper for his comments about London.

“On the news he TIP me, that boy got no feelings/Suwoop put the pole on lil’ buddy, they said the Game strippin’/Old heads ain’t hittin’ on nun, I say them boys kiddin’/I want all the smoke out the stove but I don’t even roll Phillies/How the hell you callin’ me out when you know I don’t listen,” he spits.

The song comes after Kodak Black’s artwork was removed from T.I.’s Trap Museum, and the Atlanta previewed a record aimed at Black. “I’m conditioned to see the vision, you/ I don’t care if you eight or under twenty-two/ All that back and forth, what you trying to get into?/ I said what I said and I meant it to,” Tip rapped.

Once Kodak caught wind of the news, he took to social media to insult T.I.’s family.