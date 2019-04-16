The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul and God’s Son are ready to hit the tour and see all their fans this summer. Mary J. Blige and Nas will head out on a 22-date tour that will run from July through September.

While they run across North America, Nas and MJB will hit St. Louis, Houston, Boston, Toronto, Kansas City and more. The Live nation and Starz co-promoted tour will begin presales today at 12 pm local time. The full list of dates is available below.

7/13 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

7/14 Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place ^

7/16 Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

7/19 West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

7/20 Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena ^

7/21 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/24 Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

7/25 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/28 Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

7/31 St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

8/02 Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/03 Austin, TX – Austin360 Amphitheater

8/06 Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

8/09 Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/14 San Francisco, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/16 Las Vegas, NV – The Joint

8/17 Las Vegas, NV – The Joint

8/20 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/22 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

8/25 Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

8/31 Syracuse, NY – St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

9/01 Boston, MA – Xfinity Center

9/10 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage