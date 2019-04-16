Megan Thee Stallion has reason to celebrate today after hitting the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in her young career. The 24-year-old Houston native hit the #99 spot in her debut with her single “Big Ole Freak” from her Tina Snow EP that dropped in June last year.

The “Cocky AF” rapper posted on Instagram celebrating her accomplishment. “We made it on @billboard hot 100 hotties,” the rapper posted. “I’m working my mf a** off everyday! I just wanna tell y’all I AINT NEVER F***in stopping.”

Thee Stallion has been growing her fan base all 2019 and just a few days before her latest accomplishment, Meg reached 1 million followers on Instagram. The 300 entertainment signed artist has been hitting the road performing and hosting “hottie” parties and performing her hottest tracks in an effort to continue building her profile.