Nick Cannon pledged to complete Nipsey Hussle’s Dr. Sebi documentary, and it looks like he’s keeping his word.
The mogul posted a picture of himself with the late holistic doctor’s wife and son. The caption read, “’If you know then you know…’ #Wisdom 🙏🏾”
After Nip’s untimely demise, the Wild ‘n Out host and producer vowed to pick “up the baton” to finish the project the slain rapper held close to his heart.
View this post on Instagram
And the Lord said, “Job well done my son..” @nipseyhussle King this is how I want to remember you! Laughing! Smiling! I ain’t slept yet, thinking about our conversations! Real ones from a real one! And I’m gonna say this only for the real ones to recognize. Where you left off, we gonna carry one! It’s a MARATHON, so I’m picking up the baton! Because they can’t kill us all! Spiritual Warfare is REAL and in full effect. And now your Spirit is protecting your community eternally! Your words, your steps, your walk always was and always will be SOLID! Now, Your message is my message! Your work is my work! I know you still rocking with us and your voice will never be silenced, because to be absent from the body is to be present with the Most High! So now that you are at Peace don’t Rest… Keep leading… Keep Shining King! Cosmic Love My Brotha! 🙏🏾✊🏾
The official Instagram page for the doctor’s upcoming book uploaded a series of images from Cannon’s meeting with the family. “Working to create the best experience for all of you awaiting this documentary!” The caption in the first picture read.
There’s no telling when the documentary will see the light of day, but from the looks of the pictures, Nick Cannon is making sure Dr. Sebi’s family including his wife, children, and grandchildren are apart of the creative process.