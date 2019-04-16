Nick Cannon pledged to complete Nipsey Hussle’s Dr. Sebi documentary, and it looks like he’s keeping his word.

The mogul posted a picture of himself with the late holistic doctor’s wife and son. The caption read, “’If you know then you know…’ #Wisdom 🙏🏾”

After Nip’s untimely demise, the Wild ‘n Out host and producer vowed to pick “up the baton” to finish the project the slain rapper held close to his heart.

The official Instagram page for the doctor’s upcoming book uploaded a series of images from Cannon’s meeting with the family. “Working to create the best experience for all of you awaiting this documentary!” The caption in the first picture read.

There’s no telling when the documentary will see the light of day, but from the looks of the pictures, Nick Cannon is making sure Dr. Sebi’s family including his wife, children, and grandchildren are apart of the creative process.