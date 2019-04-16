Following the “Color Spectrum” 998 we spotted back in December, Todd Snyder and New Balance are back at it with more collaborative heat, this time bringing us a new 990v3 iteration.

The “Dark Ale” theme is instantly noticeable, mainly via the hue of the vegetable tanned leather, micro-mesh and suede upper. Even more impressive are the performance specs, which include a carbon fiber spring plate and signature Encap technology in the sole that provide the ultimate cushioning system. The shades of brown are balanced out with off-white on the midsole and metallic silver accents found on the heel, tongue and outsole. While alcohol and athletics don’t exactly mix, the shoe’s combined lifestyle appeal and blending of browns is a match worthy enough to raise a glass to overall.

Shop the Todd Snyder x New Balance 990v3 “Dark Ale” right now online. More pics below:



Images: New Balance / Todd Snyder