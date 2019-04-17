In case you missed it, the BeyHive is buzzing. Beyoncé had Hive members across the world up late and tired for work to catch her Homecoming documentary as soon as it hit Netflix. But Beyoncé wasn’t done, she also released Homecoming: The Live Album.

The made for Netflix documentary is two hours in length and takes fans behind-the-scenes of the historic cultural moment of Mrs. Carter’s headlining Coachella set dubbed Beychella. Within Homecoming, you receive footage, interviews, the performance and more.

Continuing to keep her fans on their toes, Beyoncé also released Homecoming: The Live Album, which is a two-hour audio experience of 2018’s Coachella.

You can access both the documentary and live album below.