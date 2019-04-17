For those still streaming the new Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé documentary over on Netflix, or spinning the accompanying HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM that also dropped today, the world-class performer that is Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has proven yet again that her dominance in the game is far from over. Thankfully her midas touch also extends into fashion as well, giving us a new line of merch to go along with this monumental moment in music.

Homecoming mainly covers King Bey’s return to the stage last year at Coachella 2018 after giving birth to twins while simultaneously raising a 6-year-old daughter and balancing a healing marriage to equally iconic superstar husband Jay-Z. Also included in the doc is an ode to Historically black colleges and universities, commonly referred to as HBCUs, which plays out heavily on the graphic tees, hoodies and sweatshirts. Prints of Beyoncé in her entrance outfit from the nearly two-hour live performance, looking as regal as ever, are the core eye-grabbers, but the Black Panther Party-inspired pieces are also forerunners that casual fans and the Beyhive alike will enjoy as well.

Pick up Beyoncé’s new Homecoming merch collection right now at SHOP BEYONCE. Take a look at the entire offering below:



