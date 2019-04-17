Beyoncé reminded the world that she is a force with the drop of her Homecoming documentary on Netflix and the accompanying surprise live album, but she is ready to hand out some more gifts to the Beyhive. On April 23, the audio to the now infamous LEMONADE movie will become available on all streaming services.

LEMONADE originally released on HBO in April of 2016, but according to Variety the audio from the legendary film will be composed into a digital audio release. The release will include the poetry by Somali poet Warsan Shire and speeches from Malcolm X.

The release will mark the first time LEMONADE will be available on any digital platform that is not TIDAL.

The re-release of LEMONADE will be the latest release from Queen Bey this month and there is at least one more when she takes over the silver screen as the voice of Nala in the live-action remake of The Lion King, which hits theaters on July 19.

While we wait a few days, you can run that Beychella album back a few times.