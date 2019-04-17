Legendary, West Coast Hip-Hop icons, Cypress Hill have received one of the biggest honors of their careers. After 30 years of being in the industry, the “Insane in the Membrane,” crew are set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of fame. They will be the first Latino Hip-Hop group to have the recognition bestowed on them (Sen Dog, DJ Muggs, B-Real, and Eric Bobo are of Cuban, Puerto Rican, and Mexican descent).

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will honor Cypress Hill with the 2,660th star on the famous sidewalk.

“We are proud to honor the first Latino American hip-hop recording group,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “They have been successful as a group for three decades and we know they will continue their success for many years to come.”

The unveiling will take place on Thursday, April 18 in front of Green Leaf Restaurant at Eastown. George Lopez and Xzibit will help with the induction ceremony.

Cypress Hill was the first Latino American hip hop recording group to have platinum and multi-platinum albums, selling over 20 million albums worldwide. They are considered to be among the main progenitors of West Coast rap and hip hop in the early 1990s, being critically acclaimed for their first four albums. They are known for their classic singles “How I Could Just Kill a Man,” “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That,” “Throw Your Set in the Air,” “Rap Superstar,” and many more,

The band has also advocated for medical and recreational use of cannabis in the United States.

The Grammy-nominated group, originally from Southern California, recently released their ninth studio album, “Elephants on Acid.”