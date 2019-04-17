Dallas is the latest city to receive love from Nike’s “Home & Away” collection, exclusively available at Foot Locker. The new colorways attached to the Nike Air Max 97 feature a “Home” and “Away” style.

The “Home” design was unveiled on the Foot Locker Instagram channel, which will also be the home of content featuring Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys, founder and senior editor of CNK Daily Channing Beumer, Cosign media’s K.G. Graham and local Dallas K104 morning radio personality, Lady Jade.

The Dallas Nike Air Max 97 “Home & Away” Collection is available for $170 USD exclusively at Foot Locker. Get a better look below: