A day after Father of Asahd is available to fans, DJ Khaled will take the stage of Saturday Night Live for its season finale.

The finale is set to air on May 18 and will be hosted by Paul Rudd.

A recent promotion for the Father of Asahd album has revealed that it may be the Miami native’s best body of work. In a post-listening session video, Diddy can be heard telling Khaled that he has found his classic, comparing it to being his Ready to Die and other notable Hip-Hop classics.

The new album is executive produced by DJ Khaled’s son Asahd Khaled, which he spoke to The Source regarding the monumental moment the release will be.

“I always tell you this: every album is my most important album, and I think that’s how I should always go into every album. That’s why I’m at 11 albums. The title got me very inspired,” Khaled shared. “I just came off Grateful, one of my biggest albums, but ‘Father of Asahd’ is something that I’m really taking my time and putting together. When my son is beside me growing and all this stuff, all it’s doing is inspiring [me].”

You can see the announcement for SNL below and be sure to set a reminder to tune on May 18. Father of Asahd arrives on May 17.