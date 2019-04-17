Martell Cognac celebrated the world premiere of Maison Martell’s new, interactive talk show, Martell Home Live, hosted by the one and only, one half of Run the Jewels, ATL’s own Killer Mike.

The first episode entitled “Music, Dance & Entertainment” was live streamed for audiences worldwide and featured special performances by Princess Nokia, Big Freedia with dancers Javier Ninja, Archie Burnett, Dejiavu Ferguson, and Charli XCX – all artists who have made a statement in their creative fields, while unapologetically pushing the culture forward. In addition to the dance performances of vogue dance scene legends and the exclusive showcase of pop culture and new underground rap scene artists, the host of the night, Killer Mike, spoke with each performer as they shared stories about their humble beginnings, and how they’ve stayed true to themselves and their beliefs while on the path of leaving a lasting legacy.

Additional dates for upcoming episodes of Martell Home Live will be revealed in the coming weeks. The next episode in the series will highlight the best in gastronomy and mixology.