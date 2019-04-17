“We lost 21-7. And he had 21.”

The Los Angeles Lakers 2018-19 season was full of drama, like a Hollywood soap opera. Lonzo Ball was in and out of the line-up due to multiple injuries. He was not the only one. LeBron James, Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram each played 55 games or less out of the entire 82 game season. These factors played a huge part in the Lakers missing the postseason for a 6th consecutive season. In addition, the purple and gold have key front office vacancies to fill- President of Basketball Operations and entire coaching staff.

Since Lonzo’s off-season began early, he stopped by Bleacher Report to give a few candid stories. He talked about his first 5 on 5 scrimmage against LeBron. According to the former number two draft pick, James made a certified statement.

“We played 5 on 5, I remember,” said Ball. “He had his team and I had my team and I swear we lost 21-7.” The 4-time MVP wanted to set the tone for the young Laker players in practice. Ball also added that he was shocked at LBJ’s ability to knock down the deep ball.

“I don’t remember him ever hitting 3’s like that. He hit 7 3’s, said Ball. He adds that Bron has given him advice and their similar tastes in music.

With a young Lonzo needing to get healthy and improve his game, and the front office vacancies, there are a lot of questions as the Lakers head into the off-season. LeBron will turn 35 during his 17th NBA season, but we expect him to continue to play at a high level when healthy. We’ll continue to see as this Hollywood drama continues.