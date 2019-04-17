Monica is one of the co-stars of the VH1 reality series, T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle, but don’t expect the R&B songstress to include her upcoming divorce in the show.

Monica and Shannon Brown are wrapping up their marriage and the former refuses to bring it into the reality series, despite the request of producers of the show.

TMZ details Monica’s refusal to include any details of the divorce made crafting an interesting story for the upcoming series.

The trailer for the next season hits toward the divorce being a topic, however, it will not be seen on the show. At the max, we will receive how she felt she never imagined she would be a single mom.

Monica seems to be getting ready to release new music. Divorce from Shannon Brown was initiated in March after eight years in the union.