Much has been said about Nipsey Hussle’s business endeavors since his untimely death. The latest update is the Victory Lap rapper was apart of an ownership group that would open a resort in Las Vegas. Nipsey’s friend and business partner, David Gross, revealed Nipsey was set to become part-owner of the Virgin Las Vegas resort that would open its doors in 2020.

Hitting Instagram, Gross revealed plans of the two, stating they were always focused on the next move. Gross described the picture he shared to have been taken after the two, DJ Khaled, Luol Deng, and R Donahue Peebles Jr. had an unsuccessful bid on Viceroy Santa Monica, but instead received the opportunity from senior executives at Virgin Hotels to become partial owners.

“Senior execs from Virgin Hotels reached out to Atlantic to meet with us to see if we were serious about being in the hospitality space. We were,” Gross wrote.

