Much has been said about Nipsey Hussle’s business endeavors since his untimely death. The latest update is the Victory Lap rapper was apart of an ownership group that would open a resort in Las Vegas. Nipsey’s friend and business partner, David Gross, revealed Nipsey was set to become part-owner of the Virgin Las Vegas resort that would open its doors in 2020.
Hitting Instagram, Gross revealed plans of the two, stating they were always focused on the next move. Gross described the picture he shared to have been taken after the two, DJ Khaled, Luol Deng, and R Donahue Peebles Jr. had an unsuccessful bid on Viceroy Santa Monica, but instead received the opportunity from senior executives at Virgin Hotels to become partial owners.
“Senior execs from Virgin Hotels reached out to Atlantic to meet with us to see if we were serious about being in the hospitality space. We were,” Gross wrote.
“Spoke some things into the universe and they appeared…” . You always emphasized how important articulating a vision was to actually executing . We always planned to tell the story behind these pictures but didn’t get the chance to because we were busy executing on the next idea, and each successive opportunity got bigger and bigger… . This moment deserves sharing because this was a full circle moment. The significance and symbolism of this was profound for both of us because this was us realizing the American Dream at a high level; we took different paths, but both started with no money, connections or a legacy roadmap that got us to this moment. . This was about 4 months after our syndicate (@djkhaled, @luoldeng9, @rdpeebles) put in a bid for the Viceroy Santa Monica. We were unsuccessful in that but we still shared our attempt with the world. Some people were puzzled why we would share a “failure” but we knew… . A few weeks later, senior execs from Virgin Hotels reached out to Atlantic (@dallaslifestyle) to meet with us to see if we were serious about being in the hospitality space. We were 👌🏽 . This is the meeting a couple months later, that would result in us becoming partial owners, of not a hotel… But a resort and casino in the desert… . The Virgin Las Vegas coming 2020 #legend #facts #TheMarathonContinues 🏁