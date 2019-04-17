Offset and Cardi B Channel Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson’s ‘What’s It Gonna Be?’ in ‘Clout’ Music Video

Offset finally released the visuals for the lead single of his debut solo album, “Clout” featuring his wife, Cardi B.

Helmed by Daniel Russell, the music video for the Father of 4 cut pays homage to Busta Rhymes’ Janet Jackson-assisted singled, “What’s It Gonna Be?” The Atlanta rapper also served as a creative director alongside, Joseph Desrosiers Jr.

The steamy video below follows visuals for the records “Quarter Milli” and “Red Room.”

In other Offset and Cardi B related news, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper made a surprise appearance on her husband’s 2019 Coachella set to perform their latest joint effort. She also joined DJ Snake Selena Gomez, and Ozuna for a performance of “Taki Taki.” Earier this year she released another Bruno Mars collaboration, “Please Me.” Plus she made history becoming the first solo female rapper to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album.