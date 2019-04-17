Grammy award-winning songstress Patti LaBelle never seems to slow down. After announcing that she will now include Chinese cuisine to her culinary brand, the “If Only You Knew,” singer is making a guest appearance in Fox’s hit drama STAR on April 17th at 9 PM EST. She is reprising the role that she played last season.

The description of the latest episode reads: Simone and Alex prepare to compete against newcomer Amber (guest star Erika Tham) for their ASA performance. Noah’s father, Bobby (guest star Harold Perrineau), returns to help Noah with his sobriety and fatherhood. Meanwhile, Miss Christine (guest star Patti LaBelle), Cousin Duke (guest star Glenn MaGee) and Cousin Rashad (guest star Major) come to town, much to the chagrin of Carlotta and Cassie. Then, Leon (guest star Kia Shine) makes Cotton an offer in the all-new “Lean On Me” episode of STAR.

Star is a musical drama television series created by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy It centers around three talented young singers who navigate the music business on their road to success and stars Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady and Ryan Destiny. The series, which is set in Atlanta, consists of original music, along with musical fantasy sequences, as dreams of the future. Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Amiyah Scott and Quincy Brown co-stars. Since its’ debut, STAR has consistently been one of Fox’s highest-rated shows.

Below is clip of the upcoming episode.