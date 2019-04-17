While it’s still up in the air as to whether or not J. Cole is Team PUMA, at least we know that Motorola is for sure rocking with the sportswear giant by the looks of this new capsule collection dropping next month.

The highlight in the upcoming PUMA x Motorola collab is the new RS-X Tech sneaker seen above. The newest RS-X line addition incorporates a futuristic, tech-driven makeover inspired by the cutting edge advancements in footwear. The animated lookbook seen here recreates the inner motherboard of many tech products, specifically Motorola phones from the ’80s, ’90s and 2000s. The inspo is reflected further within the sneaker design itself, including a keypad-themed outsole, Motorola’s “M” logo on the heel and the brand’s “hellomoto” slogan etched onto the lateral ankle. The collab is completed with a range of matching apparel, featuring T-shirts, a track top and matching shorts.

The PUMA x Motorola RS-X Tech arrives in “Silver/Sodalite Blue,” along with the accompanying apparel collection, beginning May 4 for $130 USD in-store and online. Check out the lookbook below: