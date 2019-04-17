LeBron James is now entering the boxing business. James — through his media brand, Uninterrupted — is launching a new show for DAZN called 40 Days. The two-part series will document Canelo Alvarez’s time preparing in San Diego for his May 4 middleweight-title unification bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas against International Boxing Federation champion Daniel Jacobs of Brooklyn, N.Y.

James and his partner Maverick Carter will be executive producing all of the Canelo episodes. The first episode is set to premiere on April 23rd.

DAZN 🤝 UNINTERRUPTED We are pleased to announce that @UNINTERRUPTED is set to produce a new docu-series titled “40 DAYS” in lead up to #CaneloJacobs. 🎥 pic.twitter.com/87HYlmizoN — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) April 17, 2019

Carter says Wednesday that Uninterrupted has partnered with DAZN, which signed Alvarez to a contract worth at least $365 million, in hopes of reaching a “new audience of global boxing fans that want to see another side to these athletes that have yet to be shown.”

“These documentaries will shine a light on the 3-dimensional aspect of who these athletes are outside of the ring and empower them to tell their own stories as they prepare for some of the biggest moments in their boxing careers,” Carter said in a statement.

James isn’t playing in the NBA playoffs this time around. To James’ credit, he is still keeping himself extremely busy, by giving the sports and media plenty of content, as he continues to add to his media mogul portfolio.