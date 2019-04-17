The federal government has approved to rename The Runaway Negro Creek which is a creek on Georgia’s Skidaway Island near Savannah to Freedom Creek.

The residents who have been fighting for the name change for two years felt like the name should reflect this history of the area not offend it.

The Georgia creek was given the name The Runaway Negro Creek because slaves from the Modena Plantation on Skidaway Island would escape and try to cross to Union-occupied islands during the Civil War.

In a statement to WSB-TV U.S. Rep Buddy Carter says “The previous name has no place in our society.

“I am very glad our community came together at the local, state and federal levels to make this happen.”

The name change will even be updated in databases.

In a statement to CNN, geographer and board research staffer Jennifer Runyon told CNN in an email, The name has been updated in the Board’s official geographic names database, and future editions of federal maps will reflect the change.