We are just over a week away from the climactic ending to eleven years of film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Avengers: Endgame. The Russo Brothers, directors of the upcoming film, have hit the net to remind fans not to spoil the film for others.

“Please know that the two of us, along with everyone involved in Endgame, have worked tirelessly for the last three years with the sole intention of delivering a surprising and emotionally powerful conclusion to the Infinity Saga,” the duo wrote.

The Brothers made sure to include the request of the biggest villain we have seen thus far: “Thanos still demands your silence.”

You can read the entire statement below and show your support by using the hashtag #DontSpoilTheEndgame.