Foot Locker is feeding all of our shoe cravings this weekend with a special sneaker collab by way of Vans and Nas-backed chicken & waffles spot Sweet Chick, perfectly titled “Off The Waffles.”

The delectable drop features new iterations of the Slip-On and Era models, both styled with a white and beige canvas upper and aqua blue accents. Look closer and you’ll see an intricate waffle pattern etched into the exterior as well, which also plays out on the waffle-style rubber outsole. The two options are finished off further with numbers that reflect the addresses of the Sweet Chick flagship locations in New York and Los Angeles, being “178” Ludlow St and “448” N Fairfax Ave, respectively. The custom laces on the Era add one final standout detail, with the words “Sweet Chick Life” printed repeatedly to rep for everybody living the foodie lifestyle to the fullest — or, well, at least until your belly is full.

Check for the Sweet Chick x Vans “Off The Waffles” collection to drop exclusively at Foot Locker starting this Saturday (4/20), with both shoes retailing for $65 USD. Those in NYC will get first dibs via a pop-up shop beginning tomorrow (4/18), located next door to Sweet Chick NY at 176 Ludlow St. Peep the lookbook below: