WWE Superstar John Cena’s days in the squared circle seem to be all but over. after a minimal appearance at this year’s Wrestlemania, the leader of the Cenation is back off the screen and lining up more movie roles. Variety reports Cena is in talks to join the cast of the Suicide Squad sequel.

A source tells the publication that Cena could star alongside Margot Robbie and Idris Elba in the second edition of the comic book film, which would make for Cena’s first comic book role.

Robbie plays the role of Harley Quinn who was a fan favorite in the first, while Elba will bring a new character to the film. Cena would also introduce a new character to the series if he is selected.

James Gunn will be the writer and director for the film, which is set for an August 6, 2021 release date.

Recently, John Cena starred in the Transformers spin-off, Bumblebee.