We finally got a first look at Chucky in the upcoming Child’s Play reboot in the second trailer below.

The Lars Klevberg–directed horror flick tried its best to adapt to present day in comparison to the original 1988 film. Instead of being an evil possessed doll, the new Chucky is a robot toy. From the looks of the trailer, technology will definitely play a huge part in his killer rampage.

The first trailer of the reboot didn’t indicate who will portray the infamous doll. But in late March, Mark Hamill announced that he will be voicing the main character. In a video announcing the casting, Hamill said, “I can’t wait to bring such an iconic character to life and present him in a way you’ve never seen him before.”

The movie stars Gabriel Bateman, Brian Tyree Henry, and Aubrey Plaza. This is the first film of the franchise without Brad Dourif, who has portrayed Chucky in all seven prior movies up to 2017’s Cult of Chucky. As well as veteran writer Don Mancini, who has publicly criticized the reboot and said he was contacted to be involved but declined the offer alongside series producer, David Kirschner.

Child’s Play is slate to hit theaters on June 21.