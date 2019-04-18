From lifestyle campaigns with A$AP Nast to reconstructing the classics with help from Slam Jam, Converse has been finding various ways to keep its iconic imprint at the forefront of footwear advancements. However, their latest step forward required a huge step back into the vault to revisit the brand’s basketball heritage and properly launch the new All Star Pro BB.

The official return to performance basketball recalls over a 100 years of history, back when the Non-Skid was first introduced in 1917. Since then, the shoe has been renamed the Chuck Taylor All Star, and now it’s in good company with the All Star Pro BB. The new silhouette packs in a few details from the past — the general shape, structure and signature All Star patch are all in place — as well as forward-thinking tech updates by way of parent company Nike. For instance, the Nike Quadifit mesh upper gives its wearer unmatched lockdown with just one single layer, the Nike React foam core offers on-court sustainability and a cupsole-style construction allows for high quality containment overall. We got to test these out personally at the official launch event in NYC, and we’re here to tell you all that this shoe is indeed built to completely change your gameplay for the better. Given the two launch colorways are white and black, with both featuring orange accents, you really can’t go wrong on the style side or definitely when it comes to performance. If we’re talking new kicks to go hard in the paint with, the ball is definitely in the court of Converse.

Check for the Converse All Star Pro BB to launch for $140 USD beginning in May 2019. Visit Converse Basketball to learn more, and get a closer look at both colorways below: