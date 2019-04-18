D.L. Hughley is never shy to share his opinion. The veteran comedian says that Robert Kraft’s Sex Tape should be released because they black-balled Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick famously used his NFL platform to take a knee during the singing of the National Anthem before NFL games. Although he was criticized by the league for the brave and powerful act, he ended up winning in the end. The former NFL starter set a precedent, despite sacrificing his career. In addition, he won his lawsuit in a settlement against the league and inspired a generation of activists.

D.L. Hughley has continued to be a huge Kaepernick supporter. He feels that Kraft played a vital part in Kaepernick’s unemployment. He caught up with TMZ recently to give his take on the Patriot’s owner spa sex trafficking situation.

“I think the NFL is hypocritical,” Hughley said “I do. I think that they didn’t want Colin Kaepernick to have a job in the NFL because he took a knee. Robert Kraft was one of the main detractors. He didn’t want him to get a job. He got busted in a prostitution ring. So, apparently, to the NFL … a black man on one knee is too much, but a hooker or two is alright. So, the NFL has a problem with the number of knees you take……And I think they get a chance to see how hypocritical they are.”

Hughley’s point is valid. The NFL is adamant on its image, especially when it comes to its players. Now an owner had committed an inexcusable crime and should be dealt with accordingly despite his wealth and power. According to Florida’s law, all evidence must be disclosed when requested by the media. Although Kraft’s team attempts to combat this, it is likely the tape will be released.