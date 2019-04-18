Kodak Black isn’t the only member of the Hip-Hop community to find himself in police custody this week as G Herbo has been arrested in Georgia and charged with battery.

The Shade Room revealed the arrest went down Wednesday (April 18) in Atlanta, however, details were scarce beyond the location of his arrest and the charges he has.

There are no details available on when he will have a court date or even if it has occurred already. You can see Herbo’s mug shot below.