In the entertainment industry, they are very few who can claim to be more talented than Golden Globe, Oscar, and Grammy award-winner Jamie Foxx. He is now coming full circle by returning to his first love of stand-up comedy. Foxx recently announced plans to hit the comedy stage and he will release a brand-new comedy special entitled Kill the Comedian. This will be the first time Foxx had dropped a stand-up comedy his last special, Jamie Foxx Unleashed: Lost, Stolen and Leaked!, in 2002.

Foxx said he was inspired to make a comeback after spending time at Eddie Murphy’s house where he was joined by other legendary comedians.

“I was over in Texas. I was at Eddie Murphy’s house. It was Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Kimmel, Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle…and we were all at Eddie Murphy’s house, crazy,” he said in awe of his own memory. “So…I mean, every comedian; everybody was at his house.”

“And we were just talking about how [if you want to be] a comedian, you have to not be successful,” Foxx said, setting up the joke. “Even when I was looking at Eddie’s house, I was like, ‘Damn, Eddie’—because Eddie was talking about getting back out [on the road]—I said, ‘But your house is too clean. It’s too perfect.’ Even his game room; all his games worked. You know, you gotta have one game out of order. At least Ms. Pacman gotta be out of order.”

Foxx made the announcement during GREY GOOSE® vodka’s Live Vicariously event in New York City. Foxx surprised the excited crowd by playing bartender, an ode to his hit song, “Blame It.” Then he proceeded to grab the mic to turn up with the crowd and made the unexpected grabbing announcement the he’ll preparing to jump back on the road for his next comedy tour, Kill the Comedian. Though he didn’t share exact dates, he will be coming to a city near you in the very near future.