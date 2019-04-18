Kodak Black mysteriously canceled his performance at the House of Blues in Boston last night and it’s pretty clear why he did it now.

The Pompano Beach native was arrested was stopped by U.S. Customs agents when attempting to re-enter the United States from Canada with two other people, drugs, and weapons.

Kodak was driving a Cadillac Escalade with a temporary California registration and law enforcement found weed on him. After further investigation of the vehicle, cops discovered a Glock 9mm pistol which was undeclared by anyone in the Escalade.

There was also a Porsche driving behind Kodak Black that had two loaded guns inside of it and a third one was found in the trunk in addition to more weed. A law enforcement source described one of the weapons as an “AK-style handgun with a 30-round magazine. It looks like an AK, but it’s a handgun,” as per TMZ.

Stetson President, Madarrow Smith, and the rapper were all arrested on drug and weapon charges. The Dying To Live rapper is still in custody and is being held on bond ranging between $20,000-$40,000, as per reports.