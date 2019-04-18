Missy Elliott hasn’t dropped a full length project since her 2005 Cookbook, but it looks like that’s about to change this year.

Missy took to Instagram to announce that she has been working on her upcoming LP since last year and it’s finally finished. “I just finished a long project I been working on since last year & this my mood ‘Keep On Movin’ I’m bout to show yall I’m on some next ish,” she wrote on Instagram.

Missy added on Twitter, “It has been a very intense no sleep 5 weeks working on this since last year. I been sick on and off from weather change and this pollen has been kicking my ass but it will be all worth it! I’m excited.”

She teased the mystery music endeavor after posting footage of her reunion with Timbaland. The dynamic duo presumably collaborated in her untitled album.

The 47-year-old made history at the top of the year when she became the first femcee to be inducted to the Songwriters Hall of Fame.