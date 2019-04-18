NBC Bay Area’s Emmy Award-winning series Bay Area Revelation returns with Culture of Hip Hop premiering Saturday, April 27 at 10 p.m. The one-hour documentary will explore how Hip-Hop has influenced the Bay Area and tells the story of the entrepreneurial artists who created their own sound and set their own rules.

“The Bay Area is home to a thriving hip hop scene, producing legendary artists who paved their own road, and emerging talent who are using their skills and creativity to express the reality of life in our neighborhoods,” said Stacy Owen, President and General Manager of NBC Bay Area. “In Culture of Hip Hop, we’re able to connect with the people behind the personas and show why hip-hop is more than just a music genre.”

Bay Area rappers are known for their self-made hustle – whether it is selling cassettes out of the trunk, starting their own music labels, or generating their own buzz on social media. These artists created their own lingo and started new social trends.

Culture of Hip Hop gives viewers an inside look at Bay Area hip hop from several artists within the industry who share stories of their struggles, their “big break” and what keeps them going. The film begins with interviews with pioneering rappers Too Short and E-40 who describe the early days of their careers recording, marketing and selling their own music. Their music influenced future generations of self-made Bay Area rappers, some of which are also featured in the film including global star G-Eazy, Saweetie, Kamaiyah, and Nef the Pharaoh. Other interviews include legendary Bay Area DJ’s Big Von and Chuy Gomez and hip hop historian Davey D.

“Bay Area Revelations: Culture of Hip Hop” airs Saturday, April 27 at 10 p.m.

Check out the trailer below.