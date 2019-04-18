Rare Breed Entertainment (RBE) has finalized the card for their upcoming and appropriately titled “Closure” Battle Rap event in Atlanta for earlier next month. Featuring RBE debuts for both Charlie Clips and Hitman Holla, who have turned themselves into household names through SMACK/URLTV and Wild N Out on MTV with Nick Cannon more recently. The card is particularly unique in the sense as all main announcement are battles that have a back story to them in conflict to some degree, and this event attempts to settle the issues once and for all. The battle that is eight years in the making sees Hitman Holla make his debut on RBE against an in-form Bill Collector in what is billed as a major grudge match relating back to a previous altercation between Bill and Hitman Holla & Showoff. Jae Millz returns to RBE and battle rap after facing a red hot K-Shine last year in a tough reintroduction, and it will be interesting to see how Millz faces off against the veteran E-Ness.

The main battle card announced is:

Hitman Holla vs. Bill Collector

Charlie Clips vs. Math Hoffa

Jae Millz vs. E-Ness

QB Black Diamond vs. Bonnie Godiva

O-Red vs. J Murda

O-Solo vs. Brixx Belvedere

+ more

Going down on Saturday afternoon 4 May in Atlanta, “Closure” hosted by ARP is sure to provide some answers to ongoing lingering issues in battle rap. If you can’t be in the building, the Pay Per View / VOD is available at as RBE continues to cement its spot as a major battle rap league with back-to-back events outside of New York with numerous top tier stars here.