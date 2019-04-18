As a part of the opening weekend of Coachella, Donald Glover released his film Guava Island, featuring Rihanna, to streaming the Amazon Prime streaming service.
Fans who viewed the film praised the efforts of Glover a.k.a Childish Gambino and the Fenty queen. Taking to Instagram, Rihanna thanked Gambino for including her in the film.
“wow! the response to #GuavaIsland has been quite overwhelming. So happy you guys felt the beauty in this film! @childishgambino you are a true gem to the culture. I’m so proud of you and the work you put into making this film. I felt how close this was to you and your entire team!,” Rihanna wrote.
You can view the entire message and the clip from the film she shared below.
wow! the response to #GuavaIsland has been quite overwhelming. So happy you guys felt the beauty in this film! @childishgambino you are a true gem to the culture. I’m so proud of you and the work you put into making this film. I felt how close this was to you and your entire team! Thank you for trusting me with this role! It was the greatest experience being in Cuba, phones off, present with life and art! It was humbling! I loved watching every second of it! Go to @amazonprimevideo to watch if you haven’t already! #GuavaIsland