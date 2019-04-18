It’s been more than two years since ScHoolboy Q dropped his Sophomore LP Blankface but now the Hoover Street representative is returning with his new LP, CrasH Talk.

Groovy Q took to social media to reveal the artwork and release date for the album that was jumpstarted with his single “Numb Numb Juice” and followed up with the Travis Scott assisted single “CHopstix.” The album is scheduled to drop April 26th.

The Los Angeles native has a lot to talk about on this album given the recent tragedies in Hip-Hop. The “THat Part” rapper delayed working on music after the passing of his close friend and fellow rap artist Mac Miller last year and Nipsey Hussle who was shot late last month.

Q released a preview of the new album on Monday but waited until Thursday to reveal the tracklist. The 14-track Top Dawg Produced album features Lil Baby, YG, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, 6Lack, Ty Dolla Sign and 21 Savage.