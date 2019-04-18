On Wednesday Kodak Black was scheduled to perform at the House of Blues, but he mysteriously canceled the performance and went missing. According to TMZ, they had contacted several members of Kodak’s team. They had not heard anything from him or from those who he was traveling with. Kodak fans were extremely pissed due to the cancellation of the show. Although the “Zeze” rapper didn’t make it to Boston, his tour bus with his team members did. Disgruntled fans crowded the bus and even began “f**k Kodak” chants.

TMZ reported that Kodak and members of his team were arrested on criminal possession of weapons and marijuana. The rapper was driving a Cadillac Escalade when he was stopped while attempting to enter California. Cops a pistol as well as weed in the Escalade he was driving. In addition, there was a Porsche traveling with him as well with two loaded guns and loads of marijuana.

The 21-year-old rapper is currently in custody and being held on $20,000 bail. As of now, it is not looking too well for Lil Kodak. He is scheduled to perform in Mashantucket, CT, and Philly on Thursday and Friday. We’ll see if he is released by then or there will be another herd of angry fans screaming “f**k Kodak.”