Wendy Williams has been all over the news lately because of her separation and impending divorce with Kevin Hunter. While that relationship seems to be over, she is rekindling another relationship with her former mentee, co-host of the Breakfast Club, Charlamagne the God.

As reported that the two media personalities have not been in contact since 2010 after a falling out that Charlamagne blamed on Williams’ husband, Kevin Hunter. Now that she’s filed for divorce, however, the New York Times best-selling author reached out to his former boss and asked to take her out.

Williams shared the recent developments of her reconciling with Charlemagne with her Wendy Williams Show audience. She mentioned that Charlamagne called when the news of her break up went public and asked to take her out. When she said she had plans with her’s show DJ, DJ Boof, that night, he proposed joining the both of them.

Charlamagne recently explained that Hunter and his alleged mistress, Sharina Hudson, are the main reasons he and Williams lost contact with each other

Charlamagne explained to Page Six about why Kevin Hunter is the reason the ending of his business and personal relationship with Wendy Williams. “The reason Kevin Hunter and I fell out, and the reason why I don’t communicate with Wendy anymore is because of Sharina. Kevin got upset because he thought Sharina liked one of my homeboys and he thought that I was hooking Sharina up [with other men].”

