BET’s ‘Sunday Best’ to Return with Kelly Price as a Judge

BET’s ‘Sunday Best’ to Return with Kelly Price as a Judge

BET has revealed their gospel music competition series Sunday Best will return for a ninth season and will bring Kelly Price in as a new judge.

Ebony details Price will join the show’s host Kirk Franklin, Erica Campbell of Mary, Mary and another new judge in eight-time Stellar Award winner Jonathan McReynolds for the upcoming season.

Sunday Best will look different than previous years as it will bring in a new stage and logo for the series.

The competition will be pulled from both American and foreign locations including Dallas, Atlanta, Johannesburg and London to get an initial crop of 20 talented artists.

The series will return to the BET Sunday night line-up this coming June.