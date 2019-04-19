Dave East doesn’t understand the hype behind Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”

“This f**king ‘Old Town Road’ sh*t is f**king wack,” he said. “I don’t know what the f**k is going on with hip-hop or rap but…that sh*t is wack with a cape on it. It’s super wack.”

Dave East says "Old Town Road" is super wack. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/IPZzDdN2JR — Complex (@Complex) April 18, 2019

His bold declaration divided Twitter in half.

There are people like E Bro who thinks Dave East is entitled to opinion and his contributions makes a good balance for Hip Hop.

Dave East is supposed to dislike “Old Town Road” ….. because HipHop needs him to!! 💪🏾💪🏽 — El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) April 19, 2019

Dave East has contributed heavily to the lyrical bank of true emcees He rapped the 3rd most words of all major label rappers in 2018 34,984 words

3,775 bars

83 songs

3 major projects

21 guest spots He's certainly earned the right to have an opinion on hip-hop — Hip Hop By The Numbers (@HipHopNumbers) April 19, 2019

Then there are others who think that he’s just simply being a hater.

Who had respect for dude? We didn’t know him! Hating is ugly on anyone. And Dave East is hating — JananaNotNice (@Carlie43375781) April 19, 2019

who said it was hip hop tho? dave east the only one calling it that and its just to hate on it — Momo Jah (@momo_jah) April 19, 2019

How are you feeling Lil Nas X’s breakthrough hit?