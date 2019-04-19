Dave East doesn’t understand the hype behind Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”

“This f**king ‘Old Town Road’ sh*t is f**king wack,” he said. “I don’t know what the f**k is going on with hip-hop or rap but…that sh*t is wack with a cape on it. It’s super wack.”

His bold declaration divided Twitter in half.

There are people like E Bro who thinks Dave East is entitled to opinion and his contributions makes a good balance for Hip Hop.

Then there are others who think that he’s just simply being a hater.

How are you feeling Lil Nas X’s breakthrough hit?