It’s officially festival season. With that being said, Days of Summer Cruise, formally known as Summerfest Cruise, just announced their star-studded line-up.

The boat is hosted by DJ Khaled and headlined by Cardi B and Post Malone. The four-day adventure also includes performances by City Girls, DaBaby, Soulja Boy, Def Loaf, Lil Nas X, Pardison Fontaine, Murda Beatz, Kent Jones, Tay Money, and Tyla Yaweh.

There will also be special performances on the beach of Half Moon Cay by Waka Flocka, Flipp Dinero, and more artists to be announced.

The Days of Summer Cruise embarks in Miami on June 28th and returns on July 1st after a stop in the Bahamas. The cruise promises the opportunity for fans to see and interact with some of Hip Hop’s biggest names coupled with a luxury cruise experience. In addition to the performances, Days of Summer Cruise Fest is offering a variety of parties and activities including meet-n-greets, comedy shows, panels, and nightlife. With DJ Khaled infusing the festival with a healthy dose of positive energy, DOS is the ultimate summer get-away for Hip Hop heads and late-spring breakers alike.