FOX Sitcom ‘Rel’ Canceled After its First Season

FOX has called it quits on Rel, the sitcom starring Lil Rel, Jess Hilarious and Sinbad is canceled after one season.

Deadline reports the series was axed, however, it wasn’t that big of a surprise after the series’ original order was cut from 13 episodes to 12. In addition, the co-creator and executive producer, Kevin Barnett, also died while he was on vacation in Mexico.

In the season, Rel averaged a 0.8 in the 18-49 adult block with 2.1 million viewers.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Lil Rel thanked fans and celebrated the work of the show.

“I want to thank all the loyal 2 million plus people that tuned in every week to my show… I’m so proud of what we did and it was a dream come true,” he wrote.

You can see his entire post below.