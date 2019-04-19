FOX has called it quits on Rel, the sitcom starring Lil Rel, Jess Hilarious and Sinbad is canceled after one season.
Deadline reports the series was axed, however, it wasn’t that big of a surprise after the series’ original order was cut from 13 episodes to 12. In addition, the co-creator and executive producer, Kevin Barnett, also died while he was on vacation in Mexico.
In the season, Rel averaged a 0.8 in the 18-49 adult block with 2.1 million viewers.
Sharing the news on Instagram, Lil Rel thanked fans and celebrated the work of the show.
“I want to thank all the loyal 2 million plus people that tuned in every week to my show… I’m so proud of what we did and it was a dream come true,” he wrote.
You can see his entire post below.
View this post on Instagram
I want to thank all the loyal 2 million plus people that tuned in every week to my show… I’m so proud of what we did and it was a dream come true… I got a chance to not only create a show based off my material and some real life events I got to work and create magic with my friends… God is so good and I’m truly blessed… Thanks again for the huge opportunity and it’s on to the next one… I learned a lot and it’s still a huge accomplishment for me to pull this off… I wanted to make a dramatic comedy with heart and I did that… I know I made you proud Mom!!!!!! #REL