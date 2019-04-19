Kodak Black isn’t the only member of the Hip-Hop community to find himself in police custody this week as G Herbo has been arrested in Georgia and charged with battery.

The Shade Room revealed the arrest went down Wednesday (April 18) in Atlanta. G Herbo was arrested after an argument with Ariana Fletcher, the mother of his child, turned physical. According to TMZ, Fletcher was on the wrong side of the assault and saw their son taken away from her.

Herbo would later return to the scene and arrested for battery. What makes the situation worse is Fletcher is currently 14 weeks pregnant by boxing phenom Gervonta Davis.

Sources reveal to TMZ Herbo, Fletcher and Davis were all partying at the same Atlanta strip club on Tuesday night, however, Herbo arrived and partied separately from the duo of Fletcher and Davis.

In a deleted post to her Instagram story, Fletcher details what went on that led to the arrest.

G Herbo’s bond was set at $2,000.