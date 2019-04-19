Lil Yachty pretty much claimed to write the City Girls’ smash hit, “Act Up” in its entirety.

In an interview with Kerwin Frost the Teenage Emotions rapper set the record straight about how much he contributed to the song because people assumed he was credited with only a couple lines. According to this interview, the only part he didn’t write was JT’s last verse. This could be true because JT does have writing credits on the song alongside her label mate and Isaac Earl Bynum.

“He may have said like one thing in the studio and they credit him,” Yachty said. “I wrote the whole song except for JT’s last verse. But everything that everyone is singing and all. I wrote the whole thing.”

“I just thought like them. I know them personally,” he said. “I know what women like to hear…what’s just some raunchy shit?”

Fans were blown away by Lil Yachy’s ability to write such a women-centered raunchy hit.

the fact that lil yachty wrote “act up” by city girls is a mind fuck. lol. — OG Drvco™️. (@fvckdrvco) April 18, 2019

Lil Yachty wrote “act up” son basically said I know what these dumb hoes like to hear 😂 — dena baby birkin👜 (@dennisa5) April 18, 2019