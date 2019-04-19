In celebration of Beyonce’s Homecoming documentary released on Netflix earlier this week which gives fans a sneak peek into everything that went into the Houston native historic and jaw-dropping performance at Coachella last year, Michelle Obama shared a sweet message in which she praises Beyonce for using her Coachella performance to not only pay homage to HBCU’s but to also inspire people to get in formation.

In a video post she begins, “Hey Queen, girl you have done it again. Constantly raising the bar for us all and doing it flawlessly.”

The Forever First Lady says she wasn’t shocked by this because it’s Beyonce and she has been able to witness the magic first hand.

“I’d say I’m surprised, but I know who you are. I’ve seen it up close and personal. Girl, you make me so proud and I love you.”

She continues by saying that she loves how Beyonce honored the people who came before us but also look like us.

I also love that your new Netflix film Homecoming is informed by the black leaders, thinks, and poets who have paved the way for folks like us.”

Obama praised Beyonce for using Homecoming not only to have fun but inspire the next generation.

“I love that its both a celebration and a call to action, and I love that you are using this film to inspire the next generation of history makers and record breakers who will run the world in the years ahead.

Obama concluded by encouraging her friend to continue to be honest.

“So to you my dear friend, I just want to say keep telling the truth because you can do it in a way that no one else can.”