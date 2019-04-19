Amid recent career struggles, a new report reveals that Nicki Minaj has decided to part ways with her longtime management team. The exclusive report from Variety revealed that the 36-year-old lyricist and her management team of Gee Roberson, Cortez Bryant and Blueprint/ Maverick Management have mutually decided to separate.

Neither party has released any further details regarding the split, however, the “Chun-Li” rapper has seen a good amount of negative press recently despite dropping a successful fourth album.

Fans will remember her New York Fashion Week dispute with Cardi B that resulted in some online shots from both sides. Nicki also went after Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner when the ‘Sicko Mode’ rapper’s ‘Astroworld’ album earned the number 1 spot on Billboard beating out Nicki’s ‘Queen’ album, which Nicki has disputed as being inaccurate.

The multi-platinum rapper has also struggled to execute her latest tour, which could be part of the reason Minaj and her management decided to part ways. Since the announcement, artists like Future dropped out of the tour.

This is not the only change in the tour.

Future and Tekashi 6ix9ine were both originally supposed to tour with Nicki overseas, and now neither will perform with her. Since Future decided to drop out of the tour and 6ix9ine is incarcerated, Nicki was left with the rising star, Juice Wrld.

Not only did the acts change, but Minaj caught a lot of flack for canceled shows that her team claimed was related to technical issues at different venues. The Variety report says that Minaj and her management team made the decision prior to Nicki’s performance at Coachella.