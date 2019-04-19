For gamers who love the Xbox series Halo, we have some good news. Showtime has announced that Emmy and Tony nominee Pablo Schreiber (First Man, Orange Is the New Black) has been cast as the lead in the highly anticipated series HALO, based on the iconic Xbox franchise.

Schreiber will play Master Chief, Earth’s most advanced warrior in the 26th century and the only hope of salvation for a civilization pushed to the brink of destruction by the Covenant, an unstoppable alliance of alien worlds committed to the destruction of humanity. Newcomer Yerin Ha will play a new character within the HALO world: Quan Ah, a shrewd, audacious 16-year-old from the Outer Colonies who meets Master Chief at a fateful time for them both. The series is produced by SHOWTIME in partnership with 343 Industries, along with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and will begin production this fall in Budapest, Hungary.

Schreiber is an Emmy nominee for his performance in the hit series Orange is the New Black. His recent television projects include American Gods and The Brink. He will next be seen in the limited series Defending Jacob opposite Chris Evans. Other past television credits include the critically acclaimed series The Wire, the SHOWTIME hit comedy series WEEDS, Lights Out, A Gifted Man, and John Grisham’s A Painted House. On the big screen, he was recently seen in First Man, Skyscraper and Den of Thieves

Halo reinvented how people think about video games and has grown into a global entertainment phenomenon, having sold more than 77 million copies worldwide and grossing more than $60 billion in lifetime sales worldwide. In its adaptation for SHOWTIME, HALO will take place in the universe that first came to be in 2001, dramatizing an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.