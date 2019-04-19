With women like Nicki Minaj and Cardi B currently killing it on the charts with suggestive lyrics and a steaming image to match, we’ll never forget the women that paved the way for those ladies and the future females of rap to shine. Lil’ Kim invented the sex kitten rap persona, Eve gave it a “pitbull in a skirt” remix, and Missy Elliott did it all while wearing an adidas Tracksuit. However, none have slipped, slid and kept it all the way sexy quite like Miami-bred femcee Trina. Today, we celebrate the moment when ‘Da Baddest B’s’ genius was recognized by the entire Hip-Hop community when her fourth LP, Still da Baddest, topped Billboard’s Rap Albums chart 11 years ago on April 19, 2008.

Released two weeks prior on April Fool’s Day, Still da Baddest proved to be no laughing matter. Filled with hard beats, even harder features (see: “Hot Commodity” feat. Rick Ross), and lyrics that will definitely get you, well, you know where we’re going with this! Seen as a sort of sequel to her debut album Da Baddest Bitch released in 2000, this one saw Trina in her most comfortable element and, given the playful and at times jaw-dropping lyrical content, her most fun-filled self as well.

On the main chart, the album faired well with a top 10 debut at #6 on the Billboard 200, and it also went #1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The singles did pretty well too, including the top 20 Hot Rap Tracks single “Single Again” (#19) and a moderate hit alongside Keyshia Cole on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with “I Got a Thang for You” (#59). However, it was the standout cut “Look Back at Me” featuring Killer Mike that really had surprising success in Demark where it hit number one. Who knew the dwellers of Denmark were so dirty-minded!

Much like the album cover suggests, showcasing Trina catching a bullet with her teeth, Still da Baddest shot straight up the chart in its first week of release and the accomplishment was well-earned. You may see her now on VH1’s Love and Hip-Hop: Miami, unfortunately sparring with once-musical soulmate Trick Daddy, but always remember that Trina is a rapper first. A fresh-mouthed rapper, but still a rapper nonetheless. Major respect, Queen!

Give Trina’s chart-topping fourth album Still da Baddest a spin today, and let us know what your favorite songs are off the album by hitting us on Facebook and Twitter!



