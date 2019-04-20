Jonathan Casillas is a New Jersey native, former Badger, and 2x Super Bowl Champion (NO Saints and NY Giants), who finished his 9 year NFL career as the defensive captain for the NY Giants in 2017. Despite career-high numbers, like many former football players, injuries were the cause of his retirement.

In 2016, JC was introduced to CBD thru a massage therapist.

After a severe wrist sprain where he was doing consistent therapy with NY Giants training staff, he decided to try self-therapy. Massaging CBD oil on his wrist he found out how powerful it is was as an anti-inflammatory. When his mother Luz started radiation treatments for breast cancer CBD helped her deal with the side effects of the treatments.

As a medical marijuana patient in New Jersey, the introduction to CBD really ignited the desire in Jonathan to study the plant and learn about its healing benefits. In June 2017 Jonathan attended the CWCB Expo where he was introduced to Chloe Villano, founder of Clover Leaf University, after taking one of her seminars. Jade’s Garden was born.

Jade’s Garden is a hemp derived CBD company, tailored for the athlete. With high concentrations of CBD and high-quality ingredients, every product will be 3rd party lab tested. Aligned with Jonathan’s philanthropic ways Jade’s Garden will donate a portion of every sale to a designated charity. In keeping with Jonathan’s principles the idea of teaching a man to fish is a much better return on investment and that’s exactly right up Jonathan’s alley.

Retiring from the NFL, enabled Jonathan to speak out about the medicinal benefits of Cannabis and the social disparities that plague the industry. Having friends who suffered from the war on drugs, Jonathan looks to provide a culture that will benefit people who had prior cannabis convictions. So they can move from being POW’s of the war on drugs to solid contributors to society.