When it comes to the comic-book-to-big-screen war between Marvel and DC Comics, A Bathing Ape is making sure to keeping their stance mutual. After already showing off a capsule collection with the former, BAPE is now joining with Marvel for an Avengers-themed collab arriving just in time for the Endgame premiere later this week.

Reminding us of the perfectly-packaged BAPESTA x Marvel collab that first dropped back in ’05, this new set focuses on a few key members of The Avengers, including Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, The Hulk, Thor and Rocket Raccoon. Each superhero is warped into Baby Milo’s world of graphic animation, in addition to a few T-shirt designs that incorporate Golden Age and Silver Age artwork. With the tees you’ll also find a set of accessories as well, including a clock shaped like an Ape Head, stickers and a key chain. For those looking to get in ultimate fan mode, this collab is sure to be a day-saving wardrobe addition for fans of superheroes and streetwear alike.

Just in time for the Avengers: Endgame premiere this Friday (April 26), the BAPE x Marvel Comics SS19 Collection drops this Saturday (April 27) at A Bathing Ape retail locations and online. Get a closer look at the entire offering below: